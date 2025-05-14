"Nobody wants war, but...": Ajay Devgn speaks on Operation Sindoor's success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Actor Ajay Devgn, who attended the trailer launch of 'Karate Kid: Legends' with his son Yug Devgan on Wednesday, lauded the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation SindoorIndia's recent military action targeting terror camps across the border.

While speaking at the launch event, the actor said, "I don't even need to say that. Nobody wants war, but when there's no choice left, then... there's no choice left. I salute the armed forces, the PM, and the government. They had to do what they did, and they did it great. Thank you."

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a swift response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960 between the two countries, following the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting a day after the attack. The operation led to the deaths of over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the airstrike in 2019, Operation Sindoor now forms India's policy against terrorism.The Prime Minister referred to India suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that water and blood cannot flow together. He also mentioned that if talks with Pakistan take place, it will only be on terrorism and the vacating of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is under its illegal occupation. He further stated that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has set a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and established a new standard and a new normal.

Meanwhile, talking about Karate Kid: Legends, Devgn, along with his son, will lend their voices to the Hindi version of the Jackie Chan starrer.

Ajay will voice the iconic character Mr. Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his much-anticipated debut as Li Fong, the film's lead character originally played by Ben Wang.

This marks Devgn's first-ever voiceover for an international film in his acting career, while his son Yug is expected to bring a youthful spirit to the globally beloved Karate Kid franchise.

According to the press note from the Karate Kid team, the film follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forms unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of his teacher, Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in theaters on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

