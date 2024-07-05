Noel Gallagher slams Glastonbury festival and attendees, calls them too ‘woke’

Los Angeles, July 5 Singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher, who recently partied at the Glastonbury Festival, has now said that the festival and its attendees are too "woke" and "political."

Gallagher launched a scathing attack on the revellers and the acts, but despite the attack, said the festival remains crucial to the UK, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, he's not happy with how things have gone in recent years and says it's all about people making statements rather than the music.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Gallagher said that stars heavily focusing on the conflict between Palestine and Israel diminished his enjoyment of the event. He also told Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl to "wind his f****** neck in" after Grohl criticised Gallagher for having a less successful solo career than his brother and former bandmate, Liam.

Gallagher told 'The Sun': “Don’t get me wrong, I f****** love Glastonbury. I think it’s one of the most important things about Britain, apart from the Premier League, but it’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit preachy and a bit virtue-signalling.”

He added, "I don’t like it in music, little f****** idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F**** the Tories man,’ and all that.”

This year's lineup divided fans, with SZA's underwhelming closing act drawing plenty of criticism.

In contrast, last year's lineup received a much better reaction and rave reviews, particularly after Arctic Monkeys closed the Pyramid Stage – their third time topping the bill.

Lizzo played immediately before them and had joint headline billing on the lineup poster. Sir Elton John’s headline slot on Sunday night marked the final UK show of his farewell tour.

Saturday night also saw Guns N’ Roses headline, following the reunion of the original lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan in 2015.

