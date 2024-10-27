"Non-veg hogya start!": Diljit Dosanjh jokes about mosquitoes in Delhi at Dil-Luminati concert

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to India, launching the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening. The concert, which was filled with electrifying energy, also featured a light-hearted moment that fans are sure to remember.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Diljit took to the stage with enthusiasm, performing hit tracks like 'Born to Shine,' 'GOAT,' and 'Do You Know.'

After his first song, he paused to express his joy at being back in India, stating, "Banda jitthe marji jaa ave, jitthe marji show laa ave, jado apne ghare aunda hai, taa khushi taa hondi hai right?" ("Wherever a person goes, wherever they perform, when they come back home, that's when the real happiness is, right?"). The heartfelt sentiment resonated with the audience, who responded with thunderous applause.

In a humorous moment captured in a viral video shared by a fan @its_jasmeet.singh, Diljit joked about the abundance of mosquitoes in Delhi, saying, "I've eaten 5-7 times, and non-veg has started right away," prompting laughter from the crowd.

He added, "I didn't really want to, but I was missing the mosquitoes and flies..."

The excitement was palpable as fans eagerly gathered at the stadium long before the show began. Social media buzzed with anticipation, with fans sharing their reactions and highlights from the event.

One attendee exclaimed, "Goosebumps paji!!" while another compared Diljit's performance to that of global icons, stating, "Beyond Michael Jackson Level."

Ahead of the concert, Diljit also visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers and seek blessings, on Friday night. Sharing his enthusiasm on Instagram, he posted, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA."

After his electrifying performance in Delhi, the Dil-Luminati Tour is set to continue its journey to other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

In addition to his music career, Diljit recently announced his involvement in the highly anticipated film 'Border 2,' which will also feature Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, centred around the historic Battle of Longewala, is expected to begin filming in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor