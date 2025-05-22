Nora Fatehi 'can’t get over’ what Zeenat Aman said to her about her journey

Mumbai, May 22 Nora Fatehi recently had a starstruck moment as she met the legendary actress Zeenat Aman, and she couldn’t hold back her excitement.

Taking to social media, the dancer-actress shared a heartfelt note describing the experience as "everything" and gushed over how gracious and warm Zeenat was during their interaction. Calling it an “honour” to chat with the iconic star, Nora wrote, “This moment was everything Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman having the honour to chat with her was incredible! She was so kind, so cool and full of praises on praises for my journey, I was shook! I cant get over what she said to me !!”

Nora also recalled performing a tribute to Zeenat Aman’s illustrious career three years ago at an award show. “If only u guys could hear it What A Queen I Remember performing on her songs as a tribute to her legendary career 3 years ago at an award show,” the dancer added.

In the video, Zeenat Aman and Nora Fatehi are seen deeply engaged in conversation. Nora is also seen sweetly holding the veteran actress’ hand during the interaction, reflecting her admiration and warmth. The video is from a recent Netflix event promoting their film ‘The Royals.’

Fatehi and Aman recently shared screen space in “The Royals,” a 2025 Hindi romantic comedy-drama series. The show also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and penned by Neha Veena Sharma, “The Royals” revolves around a royal family who teams up with a modern hospitality entrepreneur to transform their ancestral palace into a high-end resort, leading to a blend of tradition, ambition, and unexpected emotions.

Zeenat Aman marked her much-awaited return to the screen with Netflix’s The Royals. In the series, she portrayed Maji Sahiba, the dignified matriarch of a royal household caught in the midst of family intrigue and modern-day controversies.

