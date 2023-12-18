Nora Fatehi finishes shooting for 'Crakk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Actor Nora Fatehi has finished shooting for her film 'Crakk'.

'Crakk' also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It is directed by Aditya Datt, who is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Last week, Nora took to Instagram and expressed her excitement about the film by unveiling the poster.

"Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024," she wrote.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Amy Jackson is also a part of the film.

