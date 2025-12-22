Nora Fatehi Joins David Guetta On Stage To Tease their Upcoming Global Single ‘Fire Starter’ Featuring Ciara

Global star Nora Fatehi once again proved why she is firmly in her global pop era as her electrifying appearance at David Guetta’s concert at Sunburn Festival 2025 became one of the most talked about moments of the festival. What began as a high-octane EDM set transformed into a crossover spectacle the instant Nora stepped on stage, commanding attention with her presence and stage authority.

The appearance was far from symbolic. Nora Fatehi and David Guetta offered audiences a compelling tease of their upcoming global single ‘Fire Starter’, with a high-energy remix version played live on stage which also features Ciara, giving fans an early glimpse into a collaboration that feels both timely and culturally resonant. While the track itself remains under wraps, the preview was enough to spark immediate buzz, positioning the moment as a standout highlight of the festival. The seamless synergy between Guetta’s sonic dominance and Nora’s performance energy reinforced her growing stature as an artist who moves effortlessly across genres, borders, and stages.

And the timing couldn’t be more electric. Nora arrives fresh off her history-making U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she delivered a high voltage performance of “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” alongside global powerhouse Shenseea. The appearance signalled her evolution from breakout performer to worldwide phenomenon, an artist actively crafting her own blueprint for global pop stardom. Adding further momentum, she recently commanded the stage at UNTOLD Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent international music festivals, drawing attention for her scale, energy, and cross-cultural appeal.

As Sunburn Festival 2025 draws to a close, it is Nora Fatehi’s moment that continues to dominate conversations, setting the tone for growing anticipation around what lies ahead in 2026. The teaser may have been brief, but its impact was unmistakable, reinforcing that her global pop era isn’t approaching; it’s already here.