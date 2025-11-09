Nora Fatehi Makes History with Soulful ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ at UNTOLD Dubai Joined By Shenseea

Nora Fatehi took the stage at UNTOLD Dubai on November 7th, marking a historic pop culture moment and leaving fans spellbound with an unforgettable rendition of her latest single, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)”, performing alongside the sensational Shenseea. Showcasing raw vocals, emotion, and her signature magnetic stage presence, Nora proved her versatility as a global music artist.

Fans across social media are praising her performance, describing it as “cinematic,” “mesmerizing,” “epic,” and “a pop revelation.” The performance highlighted not just her vocal prowess but also the emotional depth of the song, turning it into an anthem of empowerment and self-expression. Every note resonated with the audience, showcasing Nora’s ability to connect with fans on a personal level while maintaining the grandeur of a major stage performance.

During a recent conversation with Billboard she talked about her collaboration with Shenseea, sharing "I love Shenseea as an artist and have been following and supporting her work for years! I wanted a collaboration that reflected my global multicultural appeal, and I feel Shenseea, as a Jamaican artist, brings just that. Her style adds the extra spice; she embodies confidence, edge and femininity. She’s also someone who’s broken barriers in her own lane, just like I’ve had to do in mine. I’ve always wanted to incorporate dancehall elements into my music, and being able to have her dancehall touch [on] a pop record like “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” feels so unique.”

The set also featured a lineup of hits from her discography, including “Snake” and “Oh Mama! Tetema” which she performed with Ray Vanny. Yet, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” became the undeniable highlight of the show. Sharing the lineup with international icons like J Balvin, Martin Garrix, REMA, Yungblud, and Alan Walker, Nora emerged as one of the headliners of the prestigious music festival — a historic moment that cements her status as a global pop sensation. Written by legendary songwriter Justin Tranter and produced by Max Martin and Robyn, “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” is a cheeky, empowering anthem for every girl navigating a world that often misunderstands, undervalues, and underestimates them. With striking visuals, infectious soundscapes, and her unmistakable charisma, Nora Fatehi’s Pop Girl Era is officially here.