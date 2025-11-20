Nora Fatehi poses with Jimmy Fallon as she makes her debut on ‘The Tonight Show’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has made her debut on “The Tonight Show” with a performance with Jamaican singer Shenseea and even posed for a picture with the host Jimmy Fallon.

Nora in a collaborative post with the Fallon Tonight BTS Instagram handle, shared a string of images from her performance including a picture where she is seen smiling at the camera lens as she struck a pose with Jimmy Fallon and Shenseea.

The caption read: “TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform “What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)”! #FallonTonight.”

She also shared a string of clips on Instagram stories and expressed her excitement on her debut on ‘The Tonight Show’.

Nora and Shenseea performed on their latest track “What Do I Know.” The energetic track, released under 5 Junction Records/Warner Records.

Upon the release of the track, Nora had said that she is excited to finally share ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ with the world and that the song marks the start of her “pop girl era”.

“And diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!”

“What Do I Know (Just a Girl)” is written by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter and the song highlights Nora’s strengths as a performer.

Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She gained popularity in Telugu films for her special appearance in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

In 2015, Fatehi participated as a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss. In 2016, she was a participant in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She appeared in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate where she was featured in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar".

In 2019, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song Pepeta. In October 2022, she was chosen to feature in Light The Sky, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fatehi has since played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D, Crakk and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor