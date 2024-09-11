Nora Fatehi posts a ‘major throwback’ from her teenage days

Mumbai, Sep 11 Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi on Wednesday shared a “major throwback” from her teenage days with her school mates.

Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of when she was just 17-years-old. In the image, the actress is dressed in a costume. It seems she was dressed up for a performance.

“OMG GUYS! This is a MAJOR throwback! 17 year old Me (on the left for the slow ones) with my school mates getting ready to hit the stage to perform our dance!” she wrote.

Nora revealed she and her group mates rehearsed for weeks.

“We rehearsed for so many weeks, I taught them everything I knew at that time and we put these outfits together. We did a bellydance fusion act on a few songs and performed in front of our school.. some things never change. This is one of the songs we danced too,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Shemade her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.” She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”.

She participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She gained immense popularity with her dance in numbers such as “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, “Kusu Kusu”, “Jeda Nasha”, “"Ek Toh Kum Zindagani" “Pachtaoge” and "Manike".

Nora has played supporting parts in films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

She will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.

