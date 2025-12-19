Nora Fatehi Rumoured to Make Surprise Appearance at David Guetta’s India Concert

The music circuit is abuzz with speculation as sources reveal that global star Nora Fatehi may be gearing up for a surprise appearance during David Guetta’s upcoming India concert.David Guetta is bringing his Monolith Show to India and is scheduled to perform at the festival on December 20. It marks his return to the subcontinent after eight years as he last performed in India in a four-city tour in 2017.

Sources familiar with the buzz suggest that Nora is going to be a part of David Guetta’s India concert, a tour stop already generating immense buzz among EDM audiences. Further fuelling the speculation, sources indicate a potential new collaboration between David Guetta and global pop icon Ciara, described as a global single, with Nora Fatehi reportedly lending her vocals to the track. If the chatter proves accurate, insiders believe the track could be teased live during the India show, turning the concert into a high-profile global crossover moment.

And the timing couldn’t be more electric. Nora arrives fresh off her history-making U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she delivered a high-voltage performance of “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” alongside global powerhouse Shenseea. The appearance signalled her evolution from a breakout performer to a worldwide phenomenon, an artist actively crafting her own blueprint for global pop stardom. Adding further momentum to this trajectory, she recently commanded the stage at UNTOLD Dubai, one of world's most prominent international music festivals, drawing attention for her scale, energy, and cross-cultural appeal. Apart from her musical career, Nora also has work lined up on the acting front, as she is set to star in the horror film Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil. This year, Nora was seen in a couple of projects including Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa and the web series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter.