Nora Fatehi shares BTS video of her sensational track ‘Manike’

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi shared a BTS video of her iconic track ‘Manike’ as it clocks its two successful years.

On Monday, Nora, who has 46.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, shared two throwback videos from her song sequence which has completely stunned the social media.

In the first video, Nora was seen lip-syncing the song while giving fiery expressions as the cameraman captures her in the frame. The second slide featured Nora and actor Sidharth Malhotra together while shooting the sequence in their sizzling avatar.

In another shot, the camera pans to Nora’s stomach as she starts her memorable belly dancing to make the shot more breathtaking with her uniqueness.

The final shots show Nora covered in a glittery avatar while she does her facial expressions and with some moves with her hands as well. The last shot comprises a fast-forward sequence showing the ‘Dilbar’ fame star exuding her talents of expressions on screen.

Nora also posted a caption that read, “2 years of Manike. Iconic” with the white heart emoji.

Nora also posted one more BTS video from her wardrobe courtesy section for the song. In the video, Nora was seen giving a still pose as she accepted and rejected the earring. The shot next moved on to Nora getting prepared for the sequence with the help of costume artists.

In the last shot, Nora posed like a princess in her off-shoulder costume that was lightened up more with the white-furry gown.

Nora captioned the post, “Outfit Fittings for Manike” with the heart and camera emoji.

Soon after Nora’s magnificent post surfaced online, fans and her die-hard admirers took to her social media and praised the actress.

A fan wrote, “Slayed these looks. Absolutely stunning".

Another fan wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow" with two heart emojis.

‘Manike’ was sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal, Surya Ragunaathan, and Sri Lankan-based songwriter-composer Yohani.

The song is from the 2022 comedy-drama ‘Thank God’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

