Nora Fatehi shares glimpses from 'Crakk' dubbing session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi shared a few glimpses from the dubbing session of her upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which she could be seen facing her back at the camera. She wore a blue T-shirt paired with matching pants.

Nora captioned the picture with a "Work in progress" sticker and wrote, "#Crakk."

She also shared a video of her stories in which she said, "And today is the last day of dub. We're finished. It's all done."

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

Apart from Nora, the film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who has helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor