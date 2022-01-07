Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19, thank fans for their support

Actress and Dancer, Nora Fatehi has confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram Story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages. Its been rough!." She added, "I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick this year. In the meantime stay safe guys. "Nora had contracted the virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same.

She shared on Instagram stories, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!. I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!" "Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," she added. On the work front, Nora was last seen in a peppy number titled, Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in a special dance number 'Kusu Kusu' from Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.