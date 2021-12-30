Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19, team issues official statement

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor's observation. The news was confirmed by her spokesperson in a official statement. Nora’s spokesperson said: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December."“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

Nora was recently seen in Dance Meri Rani song video with singer Guru Randhawa. Released earlier this month, Dance Meri Rani has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music while Rashmi Virag penned down the lyrics. Bosco Leslie Martis has directed the music video. The song is a follow-up to their earlier hit, Naach Meri Rani.Before this, Nora was last seen in the hit number Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.Nora also featured in Bhuj: The Pride of India in a small role recently.



