Nora Fatehi wishes her 'baby brother' on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Nora Fatehi shares a great bond with her younger brother whom she wished on his birthday on Monday.

Nora took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her brother and captioned it, "I love him SO much. Hes grown up so fast i cant even deal, how did he go from being a tiny lil baby in my arms to this tall ass handsome person with such a beautiful heart. #forevermybabybrother"

Nora looked gorgeous in pink athleisure, while her brother wore a white T-shirt that he paired with grey track trousers. Nora was seen giving a hug to him as both smiled for the camera.

Nora also posted a video from their day out. She captioned the video, “Not me looking like a wet chicken @kenyanrush.”

Meanwhile, Nora is all set to make her Telugu film debut opposite Varun Tej in Karuna Kumar's directorial ‘Matka'.

As per a statement, Nora will be seen in a vital role in the film. She will also do a special dance number.

Sharing the excitement, Nora said in a statement, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share the screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, and the Producers Vyra Entertainment for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.”

Recently, makers unveiled the official title, which was tentatively titled as ‘VT14'.

Titled 'Matka', the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary. On Thursday, the team attended the film's mahurat shot.

Recently, sharing the film's poster, Varun took to Instagram and wrote, "My next! Need all your love."

The movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag.

