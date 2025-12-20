Nora Fatehi's Car Get Hit By Drunk Driver, Actress Suffers Concussion

Bollywood popular actress and dancer Nora Fatehi's car got into an unfortunate accident while she was on her way to Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta. As per the sources drunk driver car rammed into her car in Mumbai. Following the accident she was immediately rushed her hospital and doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.

Nora Fatehi's team told that, "Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact. Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returned to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and will make her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight."

Sources further added, “Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.” We have also got our hand at a picture of Nora's car post the accident.

On work front, Nora recently debuted on US TV on The Jimmy Fallon Show, performing "What Do I Know? (Just a Girl)" with Shenseea. Besides her music career, Nora is expanding into acting, with roles in the upcoming horror film Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil. This year she has also been involved in Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa, and the web series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter.