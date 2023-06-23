Nora Fatehi's new track 'Sexy in My Dress' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, on Tuesday, unveiled her new track 'Sexy in my Dress.'

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "SONG IS OUT! #Sexyinmydress. WATCH NOW ON MY Youtube Channel! Link in bio."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct1RPPOg3Fh/

The song gives a Latin urban vibe. Highlighting her feminine flirty side with a pop feel, we love the visuals and colours used along with the fun concept directed by moroccan director, Abderrafia el Abdioui.

This single also marks her first ever solo singing project which highlights some amazing dance choreography by Rajit dev. Interestingly, she also turned producer again for the new track.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"A true global artist," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Truely the Hottest Summer Anthem of the Decade."

"Loved it NORA!!," a user wrote.

Nora said, "It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer 'Sexy in my dress'. Truly an international track which embodies my feminine spirit. It was a crazy experience shooting and producing the music video and my team put their all into it! We kept a very latin pop vibe and the dancers performed so well! I'm over the moon with how the project turned out and i feel so proud of myself for making it happen against all odds! I'm even more excited to see everyone dance to this song and sharing it with all their friends."

Nora made her debut in the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 9' and performed on the recreated version of 'Dilbar' in 'Satyameva Jayate'. Later, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song 'Pepeta'. She was also selected to feature in 'Light The Sky', a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, collaborating with artists, RedOne, Manal, Balqees and Rahma Riad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor