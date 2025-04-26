Norman Reedus joins cast of horror movie 'Pendulum'

Washington [US], April 26 : Norman Reedus has joined the cast of the horror movie 'Pendulum,' which is currently filming in New Mexico.

The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor as a young couple drawn to a new-age retreat in search of healing after a traumatic event, according to Deadline.

'Pendulum' follows the story of Patrick and Abigail, who become increasingly paranoid about the retreat's enigmatic leader and her unconventional spiritual practices.

As tensions escalate, the couple must decide whether the group's methods offer genuine healing or conceal a terrifying truth.

Reedus will play the couple's friend who introduces them to the retreat, marking a significant addition to the cast.

His involvement in the project explains his absence from the recent Canneseries event in France, where he was scheduled to serve as head of the jury.

The film is being produced by Darren Aronofsky for Protozoa, along with Jacob Jaffke and Elan Klein Jaffke for Motel Mojave, and Dave Caplan for C2, which will fully finance the project.

Mark Heyman is directing the film, known for his work on 'Black Swan.'

Black Bear is handling international sales for 'Pendulum' and will continue shopping the project at the Cannes market, as per Deadline.

UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and WME Independent hold domestic rights.

Reedus will next be seen in the John Wick universe movie 'Ballerina,' directed by Len Weisman.

