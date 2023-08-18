Norway vacation: SS Rajamouli shares pictures with his wife Rama from Pulpit Rock

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Director SS Rajamouli, on Friday, shared several pictures from his vacation to Norway with his wife Rama.

He visited the famous tourist spot, Pulpit Rock in Norway and posted photos on Instagram he all smiles with his wife Rama.

He thanked his 'Baahubali' team and wrote, "Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali film in concert in Stavenger, finally it happened."

Recently, 'Baahubali' was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event in Norway featured a special performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra.

'Baahubali' gained a big international audience upon its release and was a worldwide success.

2023 has been a great year for SS Rajamouli as 'RRR' team as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage.

In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Expressing happiness on being invited by Oscars to be a member of The Academy, actor Jr NTR said in a statement, "It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members to The Academy Awards 2024. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy."

