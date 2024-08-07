Nostalgia alert! Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' vintage dress at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

New York [US], August 7 : Actor Blake Lively recreated pop queen Britney Spears' look during the premiere of her film 'It Ends With Us' in New York.

Blake stepped out on the red carpet wearing a vintage Versace gown the 'Gimme More' hitmaker wore in 2002.

She even paid tribute to Britney on social media via a heartfelt post. Blake described Britney Spears as "the ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories."

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years, that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength and joy and immensely hard work," the A Simple Favor actress wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the singer wearing the ensemble.

"Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come," she added.

Blake elevated her look with minimal make up. She left her long blonde hair in loose waves.

Blake walked the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who wore an olive green suit with a white floral boutonniere also in reference to Lively's character. They were also accompanied by Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, as per People.

Speaking of 'It Ends With Us', the film is directed by Justin Baldoni. It Ends With Us is the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, as per Deadline.

The film follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor