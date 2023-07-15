Nostalgia alert! Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of 'KumKum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Remember sitting in front of the TV and watching iconic daily soaps for hours? Those days were truly special and will never be forgotten.

From 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 90s kids have grown up watching several Hindi dramas that still hold a special place in their hearts. Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala-starrer 'Kumkum' was also one of the most iconic shows of television, particularly in the afternoon slot.

Marking the special occasion, Juhi and Hussain reunited and dropped a special video, in which the two are seen embracing love.

"In your hearts.. is where our story lives..Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts . This journey started all thanks to our producers #BagFilms and our channel @starplus. Thank you for giving us Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan! P.S. Thank you so much @vitthalp for your time , effort n patience with us to recreate this.. Means so much.#21yearsofkumkum #kumkumanniversary #kumkum #kumkumekpyarasabandhan #kumkumsumitforever #kumkumsumit #love #forever," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CutchR8BS04/?hl=en

Juhi and Hussain's video left fans nostalgic.

"We want KumKum 2," a social media user commented.

"I've started watching kumkum again on hotstar .. I was just 2 years old when the serial was started," another one wrote.

"Still the same Juhi, so graceful," a netizen commented.

'KumKum aired from July 15, 2002, to March 13, 2009, on Star Plus.

