"Nostalgic moment": Karan Wahi on reunion with Jennifer Winget in 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Actor Karan Wahi, who reunited with Jennifer Winget after 14 years in the drama show 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani', has shared his excitement.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani Wahi, the show features Reem Shaikh and Sanjay Nath.

Reflecting on more than a decade-long reunion, Karan Wahi expressed his feelings.

"Sharing the screen with Jenny after 14 years is a nostalgic moment for us as well as for our fans. But this time our chemistry has evolved and so have our characters. More than just the romantic tension, the audience can expect a sense of rivalry, redemption, and relentless passion that will keep them hooked throughout the series. Our characters carry deeper layers of emotion and complexity, making every scene charged with anticipation and intrigue. It's not just a reunion; it's a reinvention of our on-screen dynamics, which I am sure the audience will like."

In the show, Jennifer will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer, Anushka Raisinghani.

Talking about her stylish avatar in the show, Jennifer recently said in a statement, "Anushka Raisinghani is a captivating figure, embodying a unique fusion of legal acumen and refined style that is minimalistic yet impactful. She is a lawyer with a heart which is rare to come across, especially in the field of law. What sets Anushka apart is her ability to seamlessly intertwine her professional prowess with her personal elegance, evident in her wardrobe choices."

"Whether commanding attention in the courtroom or exuding confidence in her daily life, Anushka's attire reflects her strength and conviction. Through power dressing, she not only makes a fashion statement but also communicates her expertise. From tailored suits and bold jewelry for formal settings to elegant dresses for special occasions, each outfit brings out her character. Anushka is aware of her strengths and weaknesses which she effortlessly blends into her persona and style," Winget said.

'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' is streaming on Sony Liv from February 12.

