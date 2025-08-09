"Nostalgic Saturday": Priyanka Chopra remembers playing Jhilmil as 'Barfi!' nears 13-year anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : As 'Barfi' approaches its 13-year anniversary, Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane, recalling her journey of becoming "Jhilmil Chatterjee," which also happens to be one of her most loved characters.

Taking to her Instagram account, PeeCee shared a montage of stills from the film along with a long note. She revealed that she first heard about the project in January 2009 while filming 'Anjaana Anjaani in New York with Ranbir Kapoor.

Priyanka also recalled meeting Anurag Basu at her Mumbai home. Dressed "to the nines," she said Basu admitted he couldn't imagine her as Jhilmil. They decided to workshop for five days, during which they immersed themselves in research, reading, watching videos, and meeting children on the autism spectrum.

"In Jan 2009, while filming 'Anjaana Anjaani' in New York with Ranbir Kapoor, he mentioned his next, Barfi! With Anurag Basu, a filmmaker I admired. So when Sir offered me Jhilmil, I was thrilled. We met at my Mumbai home, I'd just returned from an event, dressed to the nines. He took one look and said he couldn't imagine me as Jhilmil. I understood, I didn't want to mess it up either. We agreed to workshop for 5 days," she wrote.

One exercise particularly stood out for her where Basu asked her to shout "vile Hindi expletives" at him. Though initially embarrassed, she said it turned out to be "hilarious" and "liberating," helping her step out of her comfort zone.

"We immersed ourselves in research, reading, watching videos, meeting children on the autism spectrum, and doing exercises in his Aram Nagar office. One day, he asked me to hurl vile Hindi expletives at him. Mortified, I still tried, it was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me out of my comfort zone. After more "Basu-style" drills, Jhilmil was born," she said.

She shared that most Barfi-Jhilmil scenes were improvised, and this shoot also became one of the last times her father visited her on set. Calling Barfi! one of her "most treasured films," Priyanka praised Ravi Varman's cinematography as "pure poetry," appreciated Ileana D'Cruz for bringing "grace" to Shruti, and said Ranbir Kapoor "shone like the star he is...."

"...Most Barfi-Jhilmil scenes were improvised. Sir shared an idea, and we ran with it. This was also one of the last times my Dad visited me on set. Barfi! remains one of my most treasured films - for the creativity, the crew, and the joy of shared challenges. Ravi Varman's cinematography was pure poetry. Gorgeous Ileana D'Cruz brought such grace to Shruti, Ranbir shone like the star he is, and Anurag Sir, brilliant, gentle, playful. His storytelling is magic," she added.

"We shot over two years with breaks, unsure if audiences would embrace it. They did beyond our dreams. The love for Jhilmil has stayed with me ever since. On this nostalgic Saturday, I felt like sharing. What are you reminiscing about these days?" she concluded.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, 'Barfi' was a romantic comedy-drama film released in the year 2012 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and was declared a hit.

