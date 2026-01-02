"Not appropriate to talk about Shah Rukh Khan in this way": Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Devkinandan Thakur's remarks

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Congress MP Tariq Anwar reacted to the remarks made by Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, saying it was "not appropriate" to speak about the actor in such a manner.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is not appropriate to talk about Shah Rukh Khan in this way. Shah Rukh Khan has made so many films that have a direct connection to patriotism, and he is a renowned and globally famous figure..."

The Congress MP also pointed out that the inclusion of foreign players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) follows due process and approvals by the concerned authorities.

"If the cricket board has given permission, only then can Shah Rukh Khan bring in players from Bangladesh or any other country. Permission from the local cricket board is necessary; without it, it won't happen. So, first, we should decide whether we will allow such players into our country or not. Since this is an international event, international law applies there...," he added.

Anwar's remarks came after Devkinandan Thakur criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in his co-owned KKR team for the IPL. He sent sharp comments against the Bollywood actor and the management of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking to ANI, Devkinandan Thakur stated that Hindus in Bangladesh were facing extreme atrocities."In Bangladesh, Hindus are being brutally murdered, their homes are being burned, and their sisters and daughters are being raped. After witnessing such brutal killings, how can someone be so heartless, especially someone who calls himself the owner of a team? How can he be so cruel as to include a cricketer from that very country in his team?"

Thakur referred to the KKR owner's background, saying, "This country made you a hero, a superstar, and gave you so much power that you own a cricket team. What were you before? You worked in a TV serial, earning Rs 500-1000 a day."He further added that the Hindu community had supported him and questioned how that "debt" was being repaid.

He clarified that these remarks were not driven by personal animosity, saying, "I have never met Shah Rukh Khan. I don't know him. I've only seen his posters. I don't watch films. I don't do things that corrupt the character of the world." He added, "I am a Hindu religious leader, and Hindus are being killed. Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and you have brought in a Bangladeshi cricketer in your team?"

This comes after tensions surrounding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh have been heightened. Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, another Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Many protests broke out across the country, calling for strict action against the neighbouring country.

