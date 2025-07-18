Not Just an Age-Gap Love Story—It Had Much More Depth: Poonam Jangra on Tumm Se Tumm Tak

Poonam Jangra is seen as Rajni in Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s new project, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, which is being produced under their banner, Studio LSD. She shared that the story drew her attention, and she realized it was much more than an age-gap relationship. “What drew me to the story was how different it was from every other show currently on air, especially because the main focus was on the journey of the two central characters rather than the typical daily soap rivalries. My initial reaction to the concept was that it wasn’t just an age-gap love story—it had much more depth, which gradually unfolds as the story progresses,” she said.



She also mentioned that such relationships have long existed in the society; however, they are not spoken about. She said, “Age-gap relationships have existed in our society for a long time, yet people often avoid talking about them due to the taboo attached.” “This show goes beyond just portraying an age-gap relationship—it’s really about two people falling in love over time, unconstrained by societal boundaries and age-related expectations,” she added.

She is quite excited to be a part of the show, especially because it is produced by Studio LSD, and she has been following their shows like Radha Mohan and Rabb Se Hai Dua for a long time. She said, “My mother used to regularly watch their shows with me, and when she found out I was going to be a part of one, she was overjoyed. When I first read the character brief, I was so excited that I recorded my audition within an hour—it felt relatable to me. I’m deeply grateful to Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah for seeing the potential in me and trusting me with such an important character.”

“Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah always choose creative and distinctive concepts, which sets them apart. They are young, passionate, and full of enthusiasm. Their positive attitude makes the on-set experience incredibly smooth. Most importantly, they prioritize their actors, which I truly appreciate. That makes work feel more like a collaboration than a task. I genuinely hope this association continues for a long time, as I truly enjoy working with Studio LSD,” she added.