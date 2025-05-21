“Not Just Chandu, We Are Champions” – Kartik Aaryan Dedicates His Award to Indian Armed Forces

Kartik Aaryan delivered one of the most heartfelt and stirring moments of the evening as he took home the Best Actor Critics’ Choice Award for his compelling performance in Chandu Champion. Known for his commercial hits and crowd-pulling stardom, Aaryan once again proved that he’s more than just box office — he’s a storyteller at heart, committed to roles that inspire and resonate deeply. “This is not just a moment of recognition… it’s a symbol of belief, perseverance, and the power of stories that matter.” These were the words that echoed through the auditorium as Kartik Aaryan took the stage at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, accepting the Best Actor Critics’ Choice Award for his transformative role in Chandu Champion.

The actor, visibly emotional, opened up about the intense journey behind the film — a project that demanded years of dedication, discipline, and emotional vulnerability. “We gave this film 2–3 years of our lives — every tear, every drop of sweat, every bruise, early mornings, late nights, learning skills like boxing and swimming… it was all worth it,” he shared, honoring the essence of the story they brought to life.

Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar — India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, a war hero who was shot nine times during the India-Pakistan war and still carried a bullet in his back that led to his paralysis. Kartik’s voice trembled with pride as he said, “Murlikant Petkar ji was not only a sports person, he was also a war hero. During the India-Pakistan war, he was shot nine times, and one of those bullets is still lodged in his back, which led to his paralysis. So I would like to dedicate this to the Indian Armed Forces — who showed the whole world that we are not just ‘Chandu’… we are CHAMPIONS"

With Chandu Champion now among his most acclaimed performances national award worthy, Kartik Aaryan continues his impressive trajectory with a powerful slate of films ahead. Following the record-breaking success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he is set for untitled musical love story film by Anurag Basu, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.