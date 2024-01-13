"Not my space...did not grow up watching them": Konkona Sensharma on commercial films

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Actor Konkona Sensharma has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She has impressed the audience with performances in films such as 'Wake Up Sid', 'Mr and Mrs Iyer', 'Luck by Chance', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', and 'Talvar'.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she talked about commercial films and the kind of movies she likes to be part of.

"..I don't think commercial (cinema) because that's not my space. I don't relate to it myself because I didn't grow up watching it. So I don't have that kind of nostalgia or attachment or some childhood memory to it, either. I would like to be part of films like- Mira Nair's films. I feel at home in 'Monsoon Wedding' or 'Namesake' or like those kind of films one feels at home like in my mother's films."

Konkona's portrayal of Aisha Banerjee in the much-acclaimed film 'Wake Up Sid' is still cherished for her nuanced performance.

Konkona spoke about the overwhelming love she still receives for 'Wake Up Sid' a movie that has aged like fine wine.

"I am always amazed by the love I get for 'Wake Up Sid.' I can't tell you, for Aisha Banerjee, for the 'Ektara' song, people are still sending me DMs. They are singing 'Ektara' and saying, 'This is for you, Konkona.' It's very touching. I appreciate it because I haven't done commercial films like that," Konkona said.

Konkona can be seen in the crime thriller series 'Killer Soup' which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona), a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups and she and her partner find themselves in hot water.

'Killer Soup' is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

