Not only entertains but educates as well, says Trade analyst Girish Wankhede on 'Dhurandhar' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Trade Analyst Girish Wankhede hailed the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar', which has been creating records at the box office ever since it was released on December 5.

While talking to ANI, Girish Wankhede called 'Dhurandhar' a film that goes beyond entertainment by engaging and educating the audience while appealing to a new, intellectually driven viewer.

"The education, knowledge, and information we have gained from this film. That's why the new intellectual audience wants to watch this film, not just a meaningless film, but also pushes their intellect through the movie," said Girish Wankhede.

"Along with the technology, with a good finesse, with a good production quality, with a good background score, with good writing and good actors, when they see something, they can get engaged," added Wankhede.

Wankhede praised the spy drama genre of 'Dhurandhar', calling it a film which not only "entertains but educates as well".

Wankhede added, "If they feel that they have watched a film, if I am watching a film with a ticket of 300-350 rupees, and I am watching a spy drama in it, then it has not only entertained me, but it has also engaged me and also educated me. This is the biggest thing. Whatever the hype of this film is, it is completely justified."

"Despite being so long, its screenplay, its styling, its art direction, its production quality, and its writing are so strong that the audience is completely engaged. And now this is just the first part. That is, you make a film of 6-6.5 hours, and even after doing the first part, you create so much excitement, then you can understand how successful a filmmaker you are," said Wankhede.

After the film's success and impressive box office numbers of film Dhurandhar, trade analyst Wankhede believes that "spy thriller is the future of Indian cinema".

"The business of this film has broken all the records. Apart from this, all the records that we have to see, the sequels that will come out on Eid, have become so hyped that everyone is waiting for their sequels to come out. So I can say that this film is a very big creativity in itself."

"And in this way, today, after 17 days, if its business has reached up to 800 crores, then it is the biggest film of this year, of this country. Is Spy Thriller the future of Indian cinema? This can be said with confidence," said Wankhede.

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Directed by Ranveer Singh, the actor plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

