"Not trying to shock anyone": Duffer Brothers on what fans can expect from 'Stranger Things' finale

Los Angeles [US], December 29 : The makers of Netflix's popular sci-fi show 'Stranger Things' have opened up about what fans can expect from the finale episode of the series.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, told The Hollywood Reporter that after working for a long time on 'Stranger Things 5,' they are now ready to bring the story to a close.

Matt Duffer shared that the team did not want to "shock" fans just for impact. He made it clear that there will be no sudden or violent twist meant to disturb fans, like the famous "Red Wedding" moment from 'Game of Thrones.'

"There's not going to be a Red Wedding situation," said Matt Duffer. "We're not trying to shock or upset anyone. I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there's something inevitable about what happens."

The creators also spoke about how they worked to keep the ending secret. When asked about security and leaks, Matt Duffer explained that they kept things simple but careful, avoiding fake endings and focusing on strict control of the real script.

"To keep it secret? Well, we didn't shoot multiple endings. I don't know how anyone has the time to do something like that just to trick people. But we had a really good security team, and they did their best to keep the paparazzi away. The finale script was printed on red paper, but just the finale, because it's annoying to get red scripts."

'Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2' was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor