Noted architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passes away

Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the country such as IIM Bangalore, NIFT Delhi and CEPT University in Ahmedabad, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 in his home state of Gujarat.

He was the only Indian, and among a few globally, to have been conferred with both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize (often referred to as the Nobel Prize for architecture) in their lifetime.“A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. No one loved life more than him. ‘Anand Karo’ – Celebrate Life – as he would always say. He had so many people that he loved dearly and who loved him back. He will leave for his onward journey from our residence Kamala House,” his family said in a statement. The last rites will take place at 2:30 pm at Thaltej Crematorium in Ahmedabad.Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images on Twitter of their meeting to express sorrow over his demise.