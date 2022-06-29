Noted producer Dil Raju blessed with a baby boy

Renowned Telugu producer Dil Raju has been blessed with a baby boy The filmmaker tied the knot with Vygha Reddy on the 10th of May in 2020. According to the reports, both the mother and the baby are doing well. Dil Raju was in Dubai for the last few days. He came back to the country during the wee hours today. Raju who married for the second time lost his first wife in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. He has a daughter from his first marriage, Hanshitha Reddy. who is actively involved in film production.

On the work front, Dil Raju's production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing many multi-starrer projects at the moment. He is producing filmmaker S Shankar's yet-to-be-titled drama with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Tentively titled RC15, the team will fly to Amritsar and commence a 5-day schedule of the flick on 1st July this year. Later, The crew would continue the shoot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.They will also bankroll Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu. Helmed by the National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally, two crucial schedules of this highly-awaited flick have already been wrapped up. The venture is likely to be released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu during Pongal 2023.

