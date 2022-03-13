Noted Telugu lyricist Kandikonda passes away at 49

Renowned Telugu lyricist Kandikonda passed away at the age of 49 after battle with throat cancer. Kandikonda penned lyrics for over a hundred films in Telugu and private albums as a lyricist. During his initial days, he worked on many private and spiritual albums with Music Director Chakri. He made his debut into the industry with Malli Kuyave Guvva for Puri Jagannadh's Itlu Sravani Subramanyam. There after he worked as a lyricist for many songs like Chupulatho Gucchi Gucchi, Gala Gala Paruthuna and many more.



Apart from movies, he also writes lyrics of songs for political leaders and festival songs. The sad news was announced by Telugu Cine writers association president Dr. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna. Kandikonda Yadagiri was one of the very few successful lyric writers from Telangana. He was facing financial problems and had also asked for help. Though a few from the industry extended help he couldn’t recover fully and breathed his last. He was born in Nagrlapally village of Narasampet Mandal in Warangal and was awarded a Doctorate for this study on ‘Situational songs in Telugu cinema’ from Osmania University, Hyderabad.