Nothing can be more foolish if you think you can finish me off by spreading rumours, says Dhanush

Chennai, June 2 Lashing out at those spreading malicious rumours about him in a bid to sabotage his career, director and actor Dhanush said that there could be nothing more foolish if those spreading negativity about him thought that they could finish him off by spreading such rumours.

Speaking at the audio launch event of director Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' in Chennai, Dhanush said, "When I am searching for a path in darkness, a hand from above holds my hand and leads me. At that point, each of my fans turns into a torch and lights my way."

Challenging his detractors to spread as much negativity as they want about him, Dhanush said this will not deter his progress as he would continue to move on with divine help and the backing of his fans.

"Spread as many rumours as you want about me. Spread whatever negativity you want. Everytime, one-and-a-half months before my film releases, intiate a negative campaign and spread it. That invisible hand and my fans who turn into a torch will make me march on," he said to a thundering applause from fans who had gathered for the event.

Suggesting to his detractors that they don't try to play tricks with him, he said, "Younger brothers, move a little farther away and play."

The actor, director and producer said, "All those who are here are not just my fans but my companions of 23 years. If you thought that you could spread some rumours and end me, there can be nothing more foolish than that. You cannot even move a brick. Your thoughts decide how you live."

Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is gearing up for release on June 20. The audio of the film was launched at a grand event at the Sairam College in Chennai on June 1.

Dhanush plays a character called Deva in the film. The update came on a day Dhanush completed 23 years as an actor in the film industry.

Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika, the film also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film, which is to hit screens on June 20 this year, is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, ‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

