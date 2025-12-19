'Nothing Inappropriate Happened,' Rakesh Bedi Responds to Viral Video of Kissing Sara Arjun at Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who appears as Jameel Jamali in the film Dhurandhar, recently faced intense trolling over a moment from the movie’s trailer launch event. During the grand launch held last month, Bedi was seen hugging actress Sara Arjun and kissing her on the shoulder while greeting her on stage. Since he plays Sara’s father in the film, the gesture sparked sharp reactions online. A video of the interaction went viral, with several social media users calling his behaviour inappropriate and uncomfortable. The backlash prompted widespread criticism, forcing the veteran actor to address the controversy and explain his side of the story.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 71-year-old actor dismissed the outrage, calling it “complete madness.” He said, “Sara is not even half my age and she plays my daughter in the film. Whenever we met during the shoot, we hugged each other, exactly the way a daughter meets her father.” He added that they developed a strong father-daughter bond on set, which was also visible on screen. “Nothing different happened at the trailer launch,” Bedi explained, insisting that the moment was a natural extension of their off-screen rapport and affection.

Rakesh Bedi further questioned the mindset of those criticising him, saying, “People don’t want to see the affection and warmth an elderly man can have for a young girl.” He also pointed out that Sara’s parents were present at the event, asking, “Why would I behave inappropriately in a public place?” The actor said many people deliberately create controversies on social media for attention. “I’m not defending myself,” he added. Sharing a personal moment, Bedi said a woman recently told him her specially-abled son enjoys his work, adding, “For me, that kind of love and respect matters the most.”