"Nothing more satisfying than connecting people": PM Modi reacts to Rashmika Mandanna's post about Atal Setu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to actor Rashmika Mandanna's post about Atal Setu and said "Nothing more satisfying than connecting people."

PM Modi wrote, "Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives."

Taking to X, Rashmika shared a video in which she talked about her experience of travelling through the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, which was inaugurated by PM Modi in January.

Earlier, she spoke toabout the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link(MTHL) Atal Setu and said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak Aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak, when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud."

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland. The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end. The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies.

She added, "Ab toh India ne naa Sunna bandh kar diya hai. They're not willing for it anymore. So, I think now, at least, India is not stopping anywhere. Now look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless honestly."

Rashmika continued, "The young generation, the young India, is growing at such fast speed. India is the smartest country, I would like to say! The young Bharatiya have to vote and they're being very responsible now and it's no more that they're getting influenced by whatever you say. People are actually seeing, people are being very responsible and are being very smart about it. I think they are headed in the right way."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in January.

