Nothing objectionable in 'Hamare Baarah' against Muslim community: Bombay HC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that they had watched the movie 'Hamare Baarah' and there was nothing objectionable against the Muslim community.

However, the court said it has some suggestions over a few scenes.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court to stop the release of the Annu Kapoor-starrer film 'Hamare Baarah'. The petition alleged that the trailer of the film insults Islamic beliefs.

The Supreme Court had put a stay on the release of the film and asked the Bombay High Court to decide expeditiously the petition.

The Bombay High Court bench said they had watched the film and objectionable dialogue and scenes have been removed.

Fazrul Rehman Sheikh, the advocate of the petitioners, told the media that the court was of the opinion that the movie gives a good social message.

"A stay had been imposed on the film 'Hamare Baarah' because of the controversial dialogues in the film. The judges of the HC watched the film after which, they were of the opinion that the film gives a good social message and it is not what it has been projected as..."

He said the High Court noted that the trailer was very offensive.

"Some dialogues have been asked to be censored... The order will be passed tomorrow after putting all observations in a consensus... The HC said that the trailer was very offensive and it should not have been released the way it was... The trailer and the message of the movie are drastically different..," Fazrul Rehman Sheikh added.

The court also told the petitioner's lawyer that "it was wrong to comment without watching the movie. You are commenting by looking at the poster."

Virender Bhagat, producer of the film, told ANI, that the trailer has been removed

"The miscommunication which was attempted has now come to an end...The judges watched the film and said that it is about women empowerment... The court was of the opinion that you cannot judge the film solely based on its teaser, the two are vastly different from each other... The offensive trailer has been removed."

The court also said to "filmmakers they should also be careful what they put out. They cannot hurt the sentiments of any religion."

The film has been jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra.'

The film stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi.

