'Nothing Will Happen In Two Months': Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul On Marriage Plans with Businessman Boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy

Actress Sana Makbul won the trophy of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Sana and her boyfriend Srikanth are being talked about everywhere. Now it is being said that Sana will get married soon. Her boyfriend has revealed himself about when he will get married.

While in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house, Sana was seen mentioning that she was in a relationship. She even hinted at marriage at a party organized in the Bigg Boss house a few days before the finale. Sana met her boyfriend after coming out of the sets of Bigg Boss after the finale. When paparazzi asked about the wedding this time, Sana's boyfriend laughed and said, "It will happen, gradually everyone will know". When asked if he will get married in two months, Srikanth said, "Nothing will happen in two months. It will take some time, but it will happen".

Sana's boyfriend Srikanth Buredi is a businessman. Srikanth is said to be the founder of Badilon. It is a big personal loan company. Sana Makbul is said to be the brand ambassador of the company. He also attended Sana's birthday party. It is said that they are dating each other from quite longtime.