"Nothing without them": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after meeting his fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Amitabh Bachchan got emotional and expressed his gratitude as fans gathered outside his Mumbai home on Sunday for darshan.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a video from Greet and Meet along with a caption, which wrote, "... nothing without them."

Dressed in a printed blue tracksuit for the Sunday darshan.

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You are an emotion sir."

Another user commented, "everything with them."

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Earlier, in blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

