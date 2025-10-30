November 14 2025 Releasing “Hi Zindagi” Explores the Hidden Pain of Male Victims

New Delhi [India], October 30: The upcoming Hindi film Hi Zindagi is all set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025. Produced by Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and directed by Ajay Ram, the movie has already garnered strong audience response for its powerful trailer and unique storyline.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Hi Zindagi tackles a sensitive yet rarely discussed subject — the physical and emotional exploitation of men. The film aims to shed light on the need for legal and social recognition of men's suffering, emphasizing that men, too, deserve safety and equal rights.

Under the banners of C.R. Films and Sunil Aggarwal Films, the movie features Gaurav Singh, Garima Singh, Aayushi Tiwari, Somi Shree, Deepanshi, and Rishabh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been shot extensively in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Producer Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, who is also an advocate, shared that through this film, he hopes to give voice to the pain and struggles of men who face harassment but often remain unheard. He further added that just as women have laws protecting them from abuse, there should be legal provisions ensuring men's protection as well.

“If a man is harassed by a woman, he should also have the right to file a complaint. Our society needs to acknowledge that men deserve equal safety and justice,” Aggarwal stated.

With its bold narrative and socially relevant theme, Hi Zindagi is poised to spark important conversations when it releases this November.

