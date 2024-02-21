"Now, his iconic voice will echo in heaven": Writer Harish Bhimani pays emotional tribute to 'mentor' Ameen Sayani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : As the country mourned the demise of the iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani, noted writer Harish Bhimani, too, paid his condolences in an emotional video message.

Calling him "one of his mentors", the writer said the revered radio presenter followed his progress in authorship closely and also expressed his happiness.

"I have heard that in heaven, there are many comforts. It already has several great directors, lyricists and singers and, today, a celebrated radio broadcaster has joined the elite club. Now, his iconic voice will echo in heaven. However, us, mortal beings, will no longer be able to catch his live broadcast anymore," he shared.

Ameen Sayani passed away after a heart attack late on Tuesday. The news left the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief over the demise of the iconic radio personality."

"We were shocked after hearing this piece of news. Since childhood, we have been hearing his voice and used to be his big fans. Those from that generation, who followed 'Binaca Geetmala', will always remember his voice. Nobody can fill his void in the radio broadcasting space," Bhandarkar told ANI.

Music composer Anu Malik said he remembered how, while listening to the hit songs on 'Binaca Geetmala', he wished his song would feature on the show.

"I wondered what would happen if Ameen Sayani introduced me. I pray to God to give his family strength at this time," the composer said.

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi also consoled the loss of the iconic radio presenter, saying, "He will always be missed. His voice had magic. It was unique and no one can replace it."

Celebrated devotional singer Anup Jalota said, "The songs that featured on his programme were evergreen hits. Everyone associated with the music industry wanted their songs to be featured on 'Binaca Geetmala'."

Noted yesteryear actor, Raza Murad, who is also known for his deep base in his voice, said, "i was shocked to hear about his death. He was the king of voices and holds the same status as a radio presenter as Lata-ji does in singing, Dilip Kumar in acting, and Dhyan Chand in hockey."

Singer Nitin Mukesh and his actor-son Neil Nitin Mukesh said in a joint statement, "Our deepest condolences to the entire Sayani family. His love for the Mukesh family across generations will always be etched in our hearts and his powerful and classy voice will be missed by his millions of admirers and fans across the globe. Ameen sir has immortalised his legacy which will live on forever by all those people who had the opportunity of meeting the man with a golden and magical voice."

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor said, "Ameen Sayani's contribution as a radio presenter is unforgettable. He has departed from this mortal world after living his life with full fame and glory. A heartfelt tribute to the departed soul."

Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and became a household name for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

Sayani became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which entertained people over a long period.

Sayani's Geetmala showcased well-known Hindi film music, captivated listeners and became a national phenomenon. His distinctive introduction "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon (Hello everyone, this is your host and friend Ameen Sayani)made him recognisable to millions of listeners and even came to be emulated.

He produced and featured in over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing long into the future.

