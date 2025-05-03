"Now imagine they collaborate...": Vijay Deverakonda says he wants SRK, Allu Arjun to join forces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who attended WAVES 2025 on Friday for a special session, shared that he wishes to see Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun collaborate on a film.

During the session, moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, Deverakonda expressed that if a star from the South and a star from the North collaborate, it would "unite the country."

"Shah Rukh sir's last biggest hit made around 800-1000 crores. I don't know the exact number. And Allu Arjun anna's film made 1000 crores. Now imagine they collaborate! When you bring a star from the South and a star from the North, when you bring two stars from India, you unite the country," the actor said.

He also shared his views on the ongoing North versus South cinema debate, calling the conversation "unproductive". The actor added that the focus should shift toward collaboration, which he believes is a more positive way forward for the Indian film industry.

"It was only recently that India discovered South cinema and started celebrating it on a national level. So I think it's good for TRP, good for conversation, and makes for good headlinessomething stimulating to talk about. But it's not the most productive thing for the cinema. If we have to take on the giants of the world, we need to unite. We need to collaborate," he stated.

The session also featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared a surprising moment from the past. She recalled bumping into director Steven Spielberg at a restaurant shortly after the release of her film 3 Idiots.

Speaking on the second day of the ongoing WAVES 2025, during a panel moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bebo shared how she once met Spielberg at a restaurant while traveling. The incident occurred shortly after the release of 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

"I was actually in a restaurant, traveling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place," Bebo recalled. "This was many moons ago, around the time 3 Idiots was released. He actually came up to me and asked, 'Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?' I said, 'Yes, it's me!' He said, 'My God, I loved that movie,'" she added.

When asked about the possibility of working in Hollywood, Kareena responded, "I think it just hasn't happened organically. Having said that, films are my passionthey run in my veins. I was born into this family. Times are changing, and you never know. Chasing something has never been part of my personality, but if it's meant to happen, maybe a Hindi-English film will come along. After all, even Spielberg is watching our movies!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups are participating from over 90 countries. The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

