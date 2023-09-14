"Now she also loves parathas": Vicky on 'The Great Indian Family' life with Katrina

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with his family drama film 'The Great Indian Family'.

Sharing his excitement about the movie Vicky told ANI, “As the name suggests Great Indian Family, what makes an Indian family great and it is a small town-based film. The simplicity of small towns is their innocence. Their happiness and sorrow and how they deal with it is an inspiration to everyone. In every Indian family, where there is love, there is conflict. When there is conflict, then how does the family resolve it? A lot of revelations and hidden secrets come up. Many times something happens in our family too, what happens after the tribulation, how happiness and sorrow come out.”

He also talked about his role and said, “This character of Bhajan Kumar was a new experience for me because when I heard the script for the first time I was told that this is Bhajan Kumar who is a rock star from the city of Balrampur. I thought it was a very cute combination that he is a rock star, a desi version, who makes you awaken and this will be something new that someone who wears a dhoti and kurta will become a rock star. He is a very innocent and lovely character.”

"Being a rock star he enjoys all the perks but he feels like I'm not just a rockstar in one place; it's my home. You are the house's rockstar; at home, it's as if you bring me bread and milk. It was a lot of fun to do the song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja."

Vicky also talked about working with co-stars of the movie. He said, “Those who have watched you from the very beginning, when I get to work with them, it feels like a victory for me. I still learn from them. When we used to work in a theatre group in Bombay, the theatre group Ranya Theater Group was started by Kumod Mishra and Manav together. At that time, in the plays in which we used to take part, he used to do rehearsals, he used to organize our workshops, he used to direct us, since then I fondly call him Kumud Kaka, so I feel so good today that I am getting a chance to work with those from whom I have learned.”

Talking about his own family he said, “My father has always been the pillar of strength. I have always kept a humorous reality in front of him. Papa has always given us a reality check. He doesn't say anything just to please me. He always tells me that son, whatever you are doing, do it with true dedication and hard work. And he tells us that if you are getting love, then keep bowing down and focus on work.”

“When I heard the script I loved the story and it was not the first time that I had not done such a character. I was also hoping for a light film because after doing ‘Sardar Udham,’ one gets a little bit of saturation and gets exhausted, so at the same time this film came.”

Talking about his family life with his wife and Actor Katrina, Vicky said, “Earlier only I loved white butter and paranthas and now Katrina also loves parathas. Earlier I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So we shared everything with each other.”

Helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ which received decent responses from the fans.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

