"Now we have the platform...": Priyanka Chopra lauds PM Modi for historic WAVES Summit 2025 initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Global star Priyanka Chopra extended heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing India's creative industries, as the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 that commenced on Thursday in Mumbai.

Hailed as a transformative event, WAVES is set to redefine India's role in the global entertainment landscape.

Speaking through a video message on her official Instagram account, Chopra called the summit a "historic" and "bold step" for the nation.

"For the first time ever, India is hosting the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit, WAVES, in Mumbai. This isn't just another conference, WAVES is India's bold step onto the world stage," she said.

The event, taking place from May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Centre and other premier locations, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), is a large-scale celebration of storytelling, creativity, and innovation. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the ceremony.

Featuring over 10,000 attendees, the summit unites more than 1,000 creators, 350 startups, 300 organisations, and global representatives from over 90 countries.

Acknowledging the government's role in bringing WAVES to life, Chopra credited the initiative to PM Modi's vision.

"Thanks to the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the incredible support of the various ministries, media, entertainment, and the creator economy are finally being recognised as vital industries," she said.

"India's diverse industries, from cinema to gaming to tech, are all coming together... WAVES is a bridge from our timeless storytelling traditions to the future of global entertainment," she said, adding, "India's always had the talent and the culture. Now we have the platform."

As she continues filming her upcoming project with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, Chopra took time to express hope that WAVES would become a landmark turning point for India's creator economy on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and Deepika Padukone also arrived to support the summit.

The grand opening at the NMACC Grand Theatre will be marked by a performance from a 50-piece orchestra under the direction of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, setting a majestic tone for the days to follow.

