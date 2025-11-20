"Nowadays, heroes just shoot before green or blue mat": Nandamuri Balakrishna slams use of tech in filmmaking

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 20 : Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna slammed the alleged overuse of technology in filmmaking nowadays, saying that the actors now only shoot in front of green screens and avoid coming on sets.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of IFFI Goa 2025, Nandamuri Balakrishna called out the "technical domination" in filmmaking while reflecting on his legacy in the entertainment industry.

"I have completed 50 years in the film industry. Why? It's not, I am the son of NTR, that I am continuing. It is the knowledge I have about movies, and it's the legacy I am taking. For what it is, I am proud of it. Only nowadays filmmaking is totally technique-dominated," Balakrishna said.

The actor called himself an "original" actor when compared to the present era of filmmaking, which allegedly relied heavily on VFX and other technologies.

"My movies are larger than life. So my stories are important for me, and we use do when needed (use of technology). Nowadays, they are using it for everything. The heroes also don't come into the sets. They just shoot before the green mat or the blue mat. And I am original. I am not a duplicate," added Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in the highly anticipated sequel to his superhit film 'Akhanda'. It is slated to release in theatres on December 5.

Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role. Harshaali Malhotra also appears in a key part.

The movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa. It will run till November 28.

