NTR Begins One of His Hardest Shooting Phases for NTRNeel With Back-to-Back Night Schedules

Team NTRNeel is gearing up for what insiders describe as one of the most demanding chapters of the film’s production. Beginning in the first week of December, the unit will shift into an extensive night schedule at Ramoji Film City, shot through the cold winter nights, marking a crucial phase in the making of one of India’s most anticipated action spectacles.

A source close to the development stated, “From the first week of December, an extensive night schedule begins at Ramoji Film City. This stretch is crucial and easily one of the most challenging parts of the shoot. The team has been preparing for weeks because these sequences form the backbone of the film’s scale and action vision. The cold winter nights only add to the intensity of this schedule.”

The update comes at a time when NTR’s transformation for the Prashanth Neel directorial has already generated massive fanfare. Recently, a behind the scenes glimpse featuring NTR in a styling session with Prashanth Neel and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim went viral. The rugged beard look and intense styling direction offered the first clear hint of the fierce avatar the actor will be showcasing.

Adding to the momentum, NTR’s intense fitness transformation videos have also been circulating widely. The actor has reportedly shed multiple kilos, achieving a leaner, sharper and combat ready physique for his role in the high octane actioner. His dedication, from dynamic weight training to strength conditioning, has impressed fans and industry insiders alike.

NTRNeel is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The producers are Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. The film is being directed by blockbuster maker Prashanth Neel.

