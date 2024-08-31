NTR Jr fulfils mother’s forever dream of bringing him to her hometown

Mumbai, Aug 31 Star NTR Jr fulfilled his mother’s dream of bringing the actor to her hometown Kundapura in Karnataka while Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty joined them.

NTR Jr. took to X where he shared pictures featuring him, his mother, Prashanth Neel and Rishab.

For the caption, he wrote: “My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.”

He then went on to thank Neel and Rishabh among others for making the moment more special.

“Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @shetty_rishab, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special,” he wrote.

Last week, the makers of 'Man of Masses' – NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara: Part 1' unveiled the new poster of the movie.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: "The faces of fear... In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big-screen experience... Let's experience his majestic madness in theatres on September 27th."

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is set to hit theatres on September 27.

NTR Jr. first appeared as a child artiste in the 1991 film 'Brahmarshi Viswamitra', written, directed and starred by his grandfather NT Rama Rao. He essayed the titular role of Lord Rama in the 1997 mythological film 'Ramayanam'.

He made his debut as Venu Reddy in 2001 with the film 'Ninnu Choodalani'. The Telugu romantic drama film was directed by V. R. Prathap and featured Raveena Rajput.

NTR Jr then went on to appear in films like 'Student No: 1', 'Subbu', 'Allari Ramudu', 'Simhadri', ' Naa Alludu', 'Narasimhudu', 'Yamadonga', 'Brindavanam', 'Dammu', 'Temper', 'Janatha Garage', 'Jai Lava Kusa' and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'.

He was seen as Komaram Bheem in an epic period drama 'RRR', directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film starred Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

He is all set to be making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming action drama 'War 2'.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor