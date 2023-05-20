NTR Jr is raw, intense and tough in the first look of 'Devara'

Mumbai, May 20 NTR Jr has announced the official title of his film that was previously titled 'NTR30': 'Devara'.

The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look.

Speaking of his look, NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who's on a mission in this action spectacle. With 'Devara' which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

'Devara' is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 'Devara' also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor