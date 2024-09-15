NTR Jr. opens up on challenges of shooting an underwater sequence in 'Devara :Part 1'

Mumbai, Sep 15 Telugu star NTR Jr., who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Devara :Part 1', has shared insights about the film, and a scene which involved 35 days of shoot.

He engaged in a conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and spoke about the challenges faced during the underwater shoot.

He described the 35-day shoot as one of the toughest of his career, specifically mentioning the intricate details of a scene involving a shark.

He said, “There’s this mad interaction between the protagonist and the shark”. He shared that shooting underwater required extreme precision, as the actors couldn’t stay submerged for long. “If it's a six-second shot, they need to rehearse it properly and do an exact six-second shot”.

The depth of the pool added another layer of complexity, with some sequences taking place at 18 feet. "It’s not just swimming inside, it’s fighting and killing inside”, he added.

Interestingly, water and fire were the themes of his blockbuster movie ‘RRR’ with the theme of water symbolising his character of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

He said, "That was my first underwater sequence ever," he recalled, noting that this latest challenge in ‘Devara’ pushed him further. One of the toughest parts was working without goggles, which made it difficult to see clearly. "I didn’t know where the camera is, I just knew it’s somewhere there, but I couldn’t actually see it”.

Despite all the challenges, NTR is proud of what the team achieved, calling it a complex but rewarding experience.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor