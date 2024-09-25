NTR Jr. receives standing ovation at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles

Mumbai, Sep 25 Telugu star NTR Jr., who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Devara: Part 1’ received an overwhelming reception at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles. As the actor took the stage, the crowd erupted into applause and cheers. The actor also received a standing ovation reflecting the warmth and admiration of his fanbase.

With the success of ‘RRR’ behind him, NTR Jr., is gearing up for ‘Devara: Part ‘. The film's presales in the USA are unprecedented, and the international anticipation surrounding it is historic.

Following the screening of historical fiction ‘RRR’, the festival will host the world premiere of ‘Devara: Part 1’ on September 26, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening sold out in just nine minutes, with 516 seats claimed, 90% of which were purchased by Western audiences.

Earlier, the actor shared insights about the film, and a scene which involved 35 days of shoot. He engaged in a conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Animal’ fame, and spoke about the challenges that he faced during the underwater shoot. He described the 35-day shoot as one of the toughest of his career.

He said, “There’s this mad interaction between the protagonist and the shark”. He shared that shooting underwater required extreme precision, as the actors couldn’t stay submerged for long. “If it's a six-second shot, they need to rehearse it properly and do an exact six-second shot”.

The depth of the pool added another layer of complexity, with some sequences taking place at 18 feet. "It’s not just swimming inside, it’s fighting and killing inside”, he added.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ also stars Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor marking their debut in Telugu cinema. and is set to release worldwide on September 27, 2024.

