NTR Jr's 'Devara', Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' to be out on Netflix after theatrical release

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Several big Telugu films will land on streaming giant after their theatrical releases this year.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled a lineup of 12 titles as part of its licensed Telugu-language film slate for 2024.

The films include NTR Jr's 'Devara', Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which was released theatrically during Christmas 2023, and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', as per Variety.

The lineup also includes Studio Green's 'Buddy', starring Allu Sirish; Sithara Entertainments' 'Gangs of Godavari', starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali and Nassar; and Vyra Entertainment's 2023 release 'Hi Nanna', headlined by Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

UV Creations' as-yet-untitled production 12, starring Karthikeya; Sprint Screens' untitled film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna; Ga2 Pictures' production No 9 featuring Narne Nithin; Mango Mass' untitled film with Siddhu; Sithara Entertainments' "Tillu Square," a sequel to 2022 hit "DJ Tillu," also starring Siddhu; and Sprint Screens' untitled film starring Vijay Devarakonda, complete the lineup.

The unreleased films will bow on Netflix after their theatrical releases. All the films will also be available in versions dubbed in the other three southern Indian languages Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and in most cases in northern Indian language Hindi as well.

Speaking about the same, Monika Shergill, VP content, Netflix India, said, "The 50 per cent year-on-year growth in Netflix's South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year's lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and industry's biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We're thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe."

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of NTR Jr's Devara and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar.

The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roars as Devara in a different avatar. In the clip, NTR Jr was seen washing a D-shaped weapon with blood in the sea and revealing why it is called a "Red Sea" with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed high. The dialogue loosely translates to - "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea."

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.

Speaking of 'Pushpa 2, it will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also a part of the film besides Allu Arjun.

